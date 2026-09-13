India’s Non-Veg Food is Delicious: Rahul Reminds Modi Govt over BRICS Menu

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government for not serving the “delicious Indian food” to the international leaders and dignitaries who were in the national capital to attend the 2026 BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government for not serving the “delicious Indian food” to the international leaders and dignitaries who were in the national capital to attend the 2026 BRICS Summit.

"Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature", Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, tagging an mage of chole bhature.

In his social media post today, Rahul Gandhi also highlighted a key fact which the present dispensation is trying to hide.

"For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian", Rahul wrote in an attempt to puncture the right wing gorups' cow and beef politics.

The 18th Summit of the BRICS countries was held in New Delhi, India on September 12 and 13, 2026.

BRICS Gala Dinner Menu

The BRICS dinner menu Saturday September 12, 2026 focused entirely on vegetarian cuisine and brought together dishes inspired by different Indian regions. The BRICS food menu also included flavours associated with Delhi’s rich culinary heritage.

The menu appeared designed to showcase regional ingredients and traditional Indian preparations while giving them a more elaborate presentation for the high-profile diplomatic gathering.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s post, in an apparent reference to the only vegetarian food served at the BRICS Summit, focused on what he described as the need to reflect the eating habits and food preferences of a large section of India's population at an international event showcasing the Indian Culture.

Politics Over Beef

The BRICS menu was also the hallmark of the current ruling party's habit of painting with a particular colour government events where and whenever it suits the right wing agenda.

The right wing groups - backed and patronised by the ruling BJP, indulge into violence and mob lynching of Indian Muslims in the name of protection of cows, and beef eating. The same groups talk about eating cows and beef in the states like Assam, and shun vegetarian food and openly eat fish in West Bengal.

Not only the food habit, an in-depth survey conducted by ummid.com revealed that while Muslims suffer due to the BJP's beef politics, its actually the non-Muslims who enjoy the maximum benefits from animal and beef meat trade - locally as well as by export, besides enjoying non-vegetarian food.

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