SPL 26-27: When Al-Hilal Played Like Champions, Al-Nassr Like Losers

The sluggish and poor performance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC continued even as Al- Hilal Saudi Club played like Champions in the 7th round of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), popular as Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saturday

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: The sluggish and poor performance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC continued even as Al- Hilal Saudi Club played like Champions in the 7th round of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), popular as Saudi Pro League (SPL) Saturday.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej both were timed on Saturday September 12, 2026. After the match, Al-Hilal fans were celebrating whereas Al-Nassr fans were left disappointed.

The results of both the matches have made it amply clear that while Al-Hilal footballers are tremendous form, literally showering goals, Al Nassr players are not able to send the ball rolling for them.

In terms of the statistics, Al-Hilal has scored a total of 23 goals and conceded just 5 goals in 7 matches to lead the Saudi Pro League 26/27 standings table with 18 points.

On the other hand, the 2025/26 SPL Champions Al Nassr has so far scored 16 goals and conceded 7, and is struggling at 3rd place in the SPL Standings Table, behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

A-Nassr was defeated by Al-Ittihad in the 5th Round of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27, and it appears this loss will cost Al-Nassr very dearly.

Al-Hilal versus Al-Taawoun Highlights

In the 7th Round of the Saudi Pro League match Saturday, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Taawoun with the unanswered 6 goals.

The Al-Hilal’s victory over Al-Taawoun at Al-Tawwoun Stadium was the result of a hat trick by Gabriel Martinelli, brace scored by Ollie Wattkins and a 75th minute goal by Sultan Mandash.

Interestingly, the convicning victory over Al-Taawoun was not enough to calm Al-Hilal's fans in their anger towards Italian coach Simone Inzaghi. Six unanswered goals in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League handed the team their biggest result in the history of the two clubs' meetings in the competition.

Despite this, Al-Hilal fans are calling for Inzaghi’s head.

"Even if we scored 10, I wouldn't trust him," one Al-Hilal supporter wrote on X.

Al-Hilal, the runner up the last season, will now play against Al-Gharafa on September 15, 2026 in the 8th round of Saudi Pro League.

Al-Khaleej vs Al- Nassr Highlights

Al-Nassr footballers appeared out of rhythm when they hit the ground to play against Al-Khaleej at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

If Al-Nassr had any outstanding effort to display to its fans, it was diluted by Omar Mascarell’s goal for Al-Khaleej in the added time of the First Half.

The Al-Nassr footballers were clearly out of synch, and another defeat was imminent. But, thanks to Abdullah A-Hamdan who sent the ball past the net in the 72nd minute of the match to equal the score 1-1.

What a disappointment! Far from winning, Al-Nassr could somehow manage to draw its match against Al-Khaleej, currently at 12th place in SPL Standings Table.

Post match, Al-Nassr Manager Ange Postecoglou vented his frustration at his side's fixture congestion. The Australian insisted the run of matches in a short window had left his players physically drained.

"Our players are exhausted, we have played many matches in a short time, and I am trying to give the players rest and rotate the squad, and the players are giving their very best”, Postecoglou said during the post-match press conference.

He added that his coaching staff is trying to manage the fatigue as best they can. He, however, could not explain why Al Nassr footballers, especially its star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, are able to score goals.

Al-Nassr will now play against Al-Ain on September 15, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting for some good football from the SPL 2025/26 Champions.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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