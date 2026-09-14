Why Yemen Matters Beyond Yemen

The expansion of conflict into Yemen, renewed attacks on Saudi infrastructure and continuing disruption around crucial shipping routes have created precisely the kind of strategic entanglement overwhelming force was supposed to prevent

Half a billion Arabs inhabit a region drowning in weapons. There are millions of men under arms, fleets of American and European combat aircraft, missile batteries, intelligence agencies, foreign bases and defense budgets large enough to make the arms trade look like a branch of theology. Then came Gaza, and the grand architecture of Arab power was exposed as something altogether less impressive: an immense arsenal wrapped around a profound crisis of political will.

For years, Palestinians in Gaza have been slaughtered, ethnically cleansed, starved of basic necessities and driven through ruined cities while the Israeli state has prosecuted a genocidal military campaign whose human consequences are visible to the world in almost unbearable detail. Even after the October 2025 ceasefire, Israeli strikes have continued to decimate populated areas; most Gazans remain displaced, water insecurity is widespread and essential medical systems remain under extraordinary strain.

Across the Arab world, citizens did not receive this catastrophe through censored dispatches three weeks late. They watched it live. They saw flattened neighborhoods replete with rubble while governments issued communiqués of “grave concern” with all the emotional force of an airport announcement. The extraordinary thing was not merely the suffering. It was the contrast: a region bristling with armies behaving, when confronted with its most politically explosive cause, as though power were suddenly a highly theoretical concept.

Then came Yemen.

Ansar Allah, after years of bombardment, blockade and overwhelming material disadvantage, did something the region’s lavishly armed governments largely did not: it imposed costs. It tied Red Sea operations explicitly to Gaza, absorbed retaliation and continued fighting. More recently, its forces have advanced along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and strengthened their position near the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the most consequential maritime chokepoints on Earth.

That altered more than a map. It altered the hierarchy of credibility.

The significance of Ansar Allah lies in what it has demonstrated about the nature of power itself. Saudi Arabia can spend sums Yemen could scarcely imagine. The significance is that power is not the same thing as inventory. A military can own the finest aircraft money can buy and still suffer from the one deficiency no procurement contract can repair: the absence of convincing purpose.

A soldier does not fight inside a weapons catalogue. He fights inside a story about who he is, whom he serves and why sacrifice makes sense. That is why morale routinely humiliates arithmetic.

Saudi Arabia’s predicament is especially revealing. Riyadh poured extraordinary wealth into war in Yemen, backed forces with superior equipment and enjoyed years of Western military support. Yet it failed to impose the political order it sought. Now its East-West oil pipeline has been shut following attack, while Houthi control along the Red Sea coast places additional pressure on the very infrastructure designed to protect Saudi exports from instability in the Gulf.

And Iran has turned that vulnerability into a strategic trap. Months into the U.S.-Israeli war, Washington’s firepower has not produced Iranian capitulation, while Tehran has retained enough leverage to make Hormuz perilous to normal commerce. Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline was built precisely to escape that chokepoint; with the pipeline now disrupted and Ansar Allah tightening its position around Bab el-Mandeb , Riyadh faces pressure at both ends of its supposed escape route. The geometry is brutal: one chokepoint compromised, the alternative exposed.

There is a bitter irony here. Gulf monarchies have spent decades purchasing weapons as though legitimacy might arrive shrink-wrapped with the aircraft. Their security establishments are formidable when policing internal dissent, monitoring critics or protecting dynastic rule. Yet on Palestine — the issue that has animated Arab political consciousness for generations — their strategic imagination repeatedly contracts into statements, summits and elaborate explanations of constraint.

Apparently, sovereignty is muscular at home and philosophical abroad.

Washington confronts a related contradiction. American regional strategy has long relied on sanctions, military superiority, alliances and coercive leverage. Yet coercion has repeatedly produced adaptation rather than submission. The expansion of conflict into Yemen, renewed attacks on Saudi infrastructure and continuing disruption around crucial shipping routes have created precisely the kind of strategic entanglement overwhelming force was supposed to prevent.

And at the center stands the violence of the Zionist settler colony. Its ongoing holocaust in Gaza, settler-state terror in the West Bank, and annihilation campaign in Lebanon have now permanently entered the collective memory of the region. That memory is politically radioactive because it is accompanied by another image: governments surrounding Palestine with armies while behaving as though they were spectators.

This is why Yemen matters beyond Yemen.

Ansar Allah did not manufacture the Arab world’s crisis of legitimacy. It exposed it. By acting where wealthier states hesitated, and by accepting costs those states preferred to avoid, it created a comparison that no amount of public relations can entirely suppress.

The danger is not necessarily imminent revolution. It is slower and, for entrenched political orders, more corrosive: the moment when official language becomes parody, sovereignty becomes theatre and citizens conclude that the state’s power is most formidable when directed downward.

Armies cannot permanently escape the societies from which their soldiers come.

Palaces can buy aircraft, surveillance systems, consultants, lobbyists and glowing strategic reports.

They cannot buy belief.

And when the people outside the barracks and the men inside them begin asking the same question — what exactly is all this power for? — the crisis is no longer military.

It is legitimacy itself.

[The writer, Prof. Junaid S. Ahmad, teaches Law, Religion, and Global Politics and is the Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decolonization (CSID – https://csidpk.org), Islamabad, Pakistan. He is a member of the International Movement for a Just World (JUST – https://just-international.org/), Movement for Liberation from Nakba (MLN – https://nakbaliberation.com/), and Saving Humanity and Planet Earth (SHAPE – https://www.theshapeproject.com/).]

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