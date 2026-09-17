UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List 2026: Time, Link to Check

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' the list of candidates (UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List) who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses for the year 2026-27 today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2026: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' the list of candidates (UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List) who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses for the year 2026-27 today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2026 2nd Round Merit List Date

According to the UP NEET UG 20256 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 started from Monday September 14, 2026. The last date of application for the Second Round of Medical and Dental counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS was September 17, 2026.

Following this, the UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released today i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026.

On the same day i.e. Thursday September 17, 2026, choice filling and option registration will start. Candidates should note that the last date of choice filling for UP NEET UG Round 2 is September 19, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List - Link, Steps to Check

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

Candidates, who have registered for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling, should note that the DGME UP has confirmed the date, and not the time to release the MBBS and BDS Round 2 Merit List. It will however release the same any time after 02:00 PM today.

UP NEET UG 2026 Second Round Allotment Date

After the release of the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List, the DGME UP will start submission of college options and preferences using the option submission form on the website. The Directorate confirmed the schedule of UP NEET UG Choice and Option Form Submission from September 17 to 19, 2026.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, the DGME Uttar Pradesh will release the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result on September 21, 2026. After the release of NEET UG Round 2 Allotment List, the candidates will be able to download allotment order and confirm their admissions from September 22 to 25, 2026.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 14, 2026

Last date to apply: September 17, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 17, 2026 .

. Choice Filling/Locking: September 17 to 19, 2026

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 21, 2026

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 22 to 25, 2026

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on September 07, 2026 the result of NEET UG 2026 First Round Counselling .

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