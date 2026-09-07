UP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2026 Today: Time, Link to Check

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' today i.e. Monday September 07, 2026 First Round UP NEET UG 2026 Allotment List (NEET UG Allotment Result) for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2026-27.

UP NEET UG 2026 First Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is releasing on its official website 'upneet.gov.in' today i.e. Monday September 07, 2026 First Round UP NEET UG 2026 Allotment List (NEET UG Allotment Result) for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2026-27.

UP NEET UG 2026 First Allotment result will be published today. But Allotment Letter in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in from tomorrow i.e. September 08, 2026, candidates should note.

Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before September 14, 2026.

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started from August 07, 2026 Online Registration for the First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) for the year 2026-27 in Government/Private colleges.

Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 of Counselling were asked to apply and confirm their registration till August 12, 2026. However, in the revised schedule of UP NEET UG 2026 Medical and Dental Admission Council, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh extended the last date of online registration and document upload till 02:00 PM September 02, 2026.

The last date and time to deposit registration fee and security money was fixed as September 02, 2026 till 03:00 PM, the DGME UP said.

The DGME UP then published the NEET UG 2026 Merit List (MBBS and BDS) on September 02, 2026. The 990-page NEET UG Merit List in PDF contains the names of 31, 653 candidates.

UP NEET UG 2026 Allotment Result

After the release of the UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Merit List, DGME UP started submission of college options and preferences using the option submission form on the website. The Directorate confirmed the schedule of UP NEET UG Choice and Option Form Submission from September 02 to 05, 2026

Based on the options submitted by the students, the DGME Uttar Pradesh will now publish the NEET UG Allotment List and release the result on its official website.

The DGME UP has confirmed the date and time to publish the NEET UG (Medical and Dental) allotment release date as September 07, 2026. After the release of NEET UG Allotment List, the candidates will be able to download allotment order and confirm their admissions from September 08 to 14, 2026.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Online Registration start date: August 07, 2026 from 12:00 PM

Last date to apply: September 02, 2026 till 02:00 PM (Extended)

till 02:00 PM (Extended) Date of depositing registration fee and Security Money: August 07 to September 02, 2026, 2026 till 03:00 PM

Date of release of UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Merit List: September 02, 2026 .

. Choice Filling/Locking: September 02 to 05, 2026 till 05:00 PM.

till 05:00 PM. UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 07, 2026 .

. Downloading of allotment list and admission confirmation: September 08 to 14, 2026 .

. UP NEET UG Round 2 start date: Will be announced later

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: Will be announced later

Steps and Link to UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment

Go to official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2026 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".

Select Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.

Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2026-27 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will, however, release it by today evening.

UP NEET UG 2026 Security Fees

For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2026 candidates will have to register online by depositing INR 2,000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).

Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.

Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medical seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.

[Inaya Faizee is Trainee Journalist at ummid.com.]

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