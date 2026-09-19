43 nations join Saudi Arabia to neutralize Hauthi threats in Red Sea

As many as 43 countries have joined the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC) to counter and neutralize the Houthi threats in the Red Sea

Jeddah: As many as 43 countries have joined the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC) to counter the Houthi threats in the Red Sea.

“Today, we announce the accomplishment of the initial operation capability of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition (MMDC) by the full operation of the combined maritime command and coordination center, as well as the intelligence center, and its command and control center”, MMDC Commander Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Alshehri told the media Saturday.

About MMDC

The MMDC was established on July 30, 2026 with the attendance of 43 nations, including Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Qatar besides Saudi Arabia.

Since that date, the MMDC has progressed in a very quick pace. An institutional and organizational arrangement has been done. Organizational structure has been approved. The command has been activated on September 01, 2026 by the designation of the Commander and the enjoyment of the Deputy Commander from Pakistan, as well as the integration of 28 officers from different nations who have been integrated with the MMDC commands and the other components.

The Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, or the MMDC is a collective defense cooperation which aims at a growing threat and challenge to the global maritime security in Bab el-Mandeb, Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden.

The coalition further aims to ensure the freedom of navigation, protect the international trade routes, energy supply, as well as to ensure the safety of the international shared interest in the area.

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Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition Commander: Protecting International Waterways is Global Responsibility, Threats to Navigation Will Face Deterrence.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/apsG5nGPs0 — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) September 18, 2026

“Global, Collective Responsibility”

Alshehri further said that the protection of international waterways is global and collective responsibility.

“This (the participation of 43 countries) reflects the common belief within the international community that the protection of the international waterways is an international responsibility. And the collective defense and close coordination is the cornerstone in order to ensure freedom of navigation, and secure energy and supply chain”, MMRDA Commander Alshehri said.

“Any threat to the international maritime security will be deterred and will be faced with a different environment, that's multi-nationally oriented, collective, working under a unified command, integrated in capability, intelligence sharing and exchange of information”, he added.

Alshehri further said that the coalition is open to further expansion and add more members if needs arise.

“Any expansion in the threat will not hold this defensive and collective cooperation back. In contrary, it will expand the membership of the coalition and will expedite its capability and naval assets integration and deployment”, he said.

The development comes at a time when escalation between Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and Iran backed Shia Houthis is at an alarmingly high level after the latter seized effective control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the historic port of Mokha, and Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the sea’s mouth, a key bottleneck for the global oil supply.

Last Tuesday, the Saudi Defence Forces had thwarted a Houthi Shia drone attack on the Holy City of Makkah . The attack on the Holy City had sparked global outrage.

At the time when Shia Houthis are trying to target the Holy Cities, they have assured the United States and Israel that their interests will be protected.

Meanwhile, various analysts and geopolitics experts have warned that the latest escalation between Saudi Arabia and Houthis could lead to a wider war further strengthening the Zionist agenda of the so called "Greater Israel".

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