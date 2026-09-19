DUSU 2026 Polls Final Results Out, ABVP Wins 3 of Top 4 Posts

The BJP backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyaparishad (ABVP) has won 3 of the top 4 posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2026 elections results of which were declared today

DUSU 2026 Election Results: The BJP backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyaparishad (ABVP) has won 3 of the top 4 posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) 2026 elections results of which were declared today.

The polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union was held on Friday September 18, 2026. The counting of votes began today morning, and following the completion of the vote count results were announced today afternoon.

According to the finals results of the DUSU Elections 2026 announced after counting of votes today, Yash Dabas of the ABVP won the President’s elections securing a total of 24,576 votes.

ABVP’s Yash Dabas defeated Congress backed NSUI Presidential candidate by 1,044 votes.

Also, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh – both of the ABVP, won the DUSU elections held for the posts of Secretary and Joint Secretary.

Riya won the DUSU Secretary elections by a margin of 5,883 votes whereas Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary elections by just 129 votes.

In the DUSU Vice President elections, Deepanshu Shokeen won by a huge margin of 13,527 votes.

NSUI alleges rigging



The Congress backed NSUI has accused that the rigging and malpractice during the counting process resulted in the victory of the ABVP candidates.

Vijay Shankar Meena, who contested for the DUSU President Elections as NSUI candidate, was in a very good position and gave a tough fight to his ABVP opponent in the neck and neck battle. He also improved his lead in the last few rounds. But, in the end the election result went against him.

"There have been continuous attempts at rigging and influencing the counting process. The lead that NSUI's candidate for the president's post, Vijay Shankar Meena, has held for a long time is being gradually whittled down, and the pace of counting is also being slowed", NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said after the election results.



"This tampering with the students' mandate will not be tolerated", he added.

Meena on his parts said a large scale "bogus voting" was done on behalf of ABVP candidates.

"There was bogus voting. Students were forcibly made to vote, and their ID cards were confiscated. We will take this matter to court and fight for it", he said.

On the other hand, newly elected DUSU President Yash Dabas of ABVP termed the election results a "big counter to fake narrative" spread against the BJP.

"It feels great because this is a victory for the entire country against the fake narrative that was being propagated nationwide", he said.

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