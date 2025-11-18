Launched: A New Study to Screen Children for Lead Exposure

London: UK researchers Monday November 17, 2025 launched in Leeds a new study to screen children for lead exposure.

Lead exposure is the process of the body taking in lead from contaminated sources like paint, water, soil, or dust, through inhalation or ingestion. Children are particularly at risk due to their developing bodies and tendency to put objects in their mouths.

According to UK Health Security Agency, the Elevated Childhood Lead Interagency Prevalence Study (ECLIPS) will use an innovative home-testing approach that could transform how the UK monitors and responds to lead exposure in children.

The research, which brings together experts in environmental science, health, epidemiology and economics, has been funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Research participants will use finger-prick blood sampling kits at home alongside providing soil and house dust samples and survey data to help understand possible sources of exposure, the agency said.

The agency further said that starting from Monday letters will be sent to around 150,000 households in Leeds inviting them to take part in the study.

“The aim is to build an initial research cohort of 500 participants with children aged one to 6”, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Lead Pollution Impact on Children

Highlighting the need and necessity of the study, Professor Jane Entwistle, project lead and Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Science Environment at Northumbria University, said, “There have been regulatory interventions that have successfully reduced the levels of lead in petrol, paint, plumbing, drinking glasses, kitchen items and toys.”

“However, lead pollution remains common in the environment, being found in soil, water, dust, food and air and many children are therefore still affected by exposure”, he said.

“Pregnant women, unborn babies and children are especially vulnerable, and even low levels of exposure can reduce a child’s attention span, diminish their school success and increase aggressive behavior”, he added.

Possible Dangers

The agency further said that exposure to lead can be particularly harmful to children. Possible dangers include damage to the nervous system, delayed growth and hearing loss, among many other adverse and long-term health effects, as well as implications for social, economic, educational and social well-being.

Amongst cases currently reported to UKHSA’s lead exposure in children surveillance system (LEICSS), those most affected are young males aged one to 4 years old, more commonly living in deprived areas and in older housing, with the main sources of exposure including contaminated soil and paint.

“Children with learning or developmental difficulties are at higher risk of exposure to lead; 82% of reported cases under investigation displayed pica behaviour (the persistent eating of non-food items) and 69% experienced learning difficulties”, the agency said.

Why Leeds?

Leeds was selected as the pilot location for this study as data monitored by the UK Health Security Agency shows that Yorkshire and Humber has reported the most cases of childhood lead poisoning over the past decade.

“If successful, the methods developed could be used across the UK as part of a national screening programme, as well as adapted to test for other pollutants and diseases”, the agency said.

This higher detection rate is attributed to increased testing of children in the area as a result of increased local awareness of the dangers of lead poisoning.

“There is no safe level of lead exposure, and while less common today, we can still be exposed in our everyday lives and crucially these serious health impacts are preventable”, Debapriya Mondal, Principal Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said.

“Detection in children often relies on blood tests ordered by physicians only when there is a high clinical suspicion of lead poisoning, meaning that cases with no obvious symptoms are missed”, he said.

“This study, even though only carried out in one area, will tell us if this screening method can be widely used to determine the prevalence levels across the United Kingdom”, he said.



