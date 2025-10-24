Her rape complaint against Maharashtra cop ignored, doctor ends life

A doctor serving at a Government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district allegedly committed suicide even as her complaint of against a Sub Inspector, lodged four months ago, waited for action

Mumbai: A doctor serving at a Government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district allegedly committed suicide even as her complaint of against a Sub Inspector, lodged four months ago, waited for action.

The doctor, who was working as a Medical Officer at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara, was found dead Thursday with, what is believed is, a suicide note written on her palm.

In the hand written suicide note, the female doctor alleged that Sub Inspector Gopal Badne raped her multiple times in the last five months.

She alleged the SI Gopal Badne also subjected her to mental torture and harassment.

The doctor said she had lodged a complaint with higher officials in June this year. However, no action was taken on her complaint.

In a complaint dated June 19, 2025 addressed to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Sub-Divisional Office, Phaltan, the female doctor also named two other police officers of Phaltan Rural Police Department of harassment and sought legal action against them.

In the chilling note, the doctor alleged that another officer, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed and intimidated her throughout this period.

Shock, Political Storm

The incident has shocked the entire state and saprked sharp reactions from the political parties - ruling as well as opposition.

Realising the seriousness of the matter, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered suspension of the accused Police Officer and ordered a probe.

“When the protector becomes the predator! The duty of the police is to protect, but if they themselves are exploiting a female doctor, how will justice be served? Why was no action taken when this girl had previously lodged a complaint? The Mahayuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities”, State Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar wrote in a post on X.

“Merely ordering an inquiry in this case is not enough. These police officers should be sacked from their jobs, otherwise, they could exert pressure on the investigation. Why was her earlier complaint not taken seriously?” he asked.

“Those who ignored it and those who shielded these police officers should face action. Until action is taken against the police, police atrocities will not be curbed”, he added.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is also a part of the ruling alliance along with the Shiv Sena, also called for strict action against the accused.



