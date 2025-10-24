Watch: Horrific scene as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire

At least 20 people have been killed and many others left injured after a Volvo bus of Kaveri Travels from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in the wee hours Friday

Friday October 24, 2025 11:51 AM , ummid.com News Network

The tragic accident took place near Chinna Tekur village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Visuals shared online show horrific scene as the private travel bus carrying 41 passengers met with the accident.

The bus caught fire around 03:00 am Friday when it collided with a two-wheeler motorcycle. Soon after the collision the bus got engulfed in flames.

“The incident occurred between 3 am and 3:10 am when a motorcycle collided with the bus rupturing the fuel tank. The resulting leak in tank and friction might have caused the fire,” Kurnool District Collector ASiri said.

“The bike rider is also among the dead”, she added.

Watch Video

Eyewitnesses said flames first erupted in the front portion of the bus before spreading rapidly. They said some passengers were seen rushing out of the burning vehicle after the tragic accident.

The death toll can rise as the rescue operation is underway. The government has announced compensation for the next kin of those died and the injured.

President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences saying the "loss of life tragic".

“The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured”, she said.

Expressing grief over the accident, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.



