Home Loans: How Banks Decide If You're Worth The Risk

If you think getting a home loan is just about having a decent credit score and a steady job, think again. Banks and NBFCs have a whole playbook of evaluation criteria – some you know about, many you don't. This festive season, as you prepare to make that dream home purchase, let me pull back the curtain on how lenders really assess whether you're a worthy risk or not.
Banks evaluate home loans using many criteria – some standard, some not so obvious or known. Initially, banks consider factors such as a credit score that typically hovers around 750, a consistent source and flow of income, the borrower's employment history, an age range ideally between 23 and 60, the borrower's debt-to-income ratio, and the market value of the property.
So far, so good. Most of us know this. But here's where it gets tricky.
However, they also look at the developer's and project's approval status and whether the project's location is in good standing. In fact, some areas are quietly blacklisted, and many banks maintain an internal risk assessment of specific locations and housing societies. Yes, that's right. Your dream apartment could be in a location that banks have quietly red-flagged.
Also, banks might know about payment defaults by previous buyers in the project you're interested in (you obviously have no clue about that), and it affects how favourably they see it.
They will also look for:
During times of economic downturns, banks tend to become less willing to lend due to an increased risk of defaults. The state of the economy also affects factors like inter bank liquidity and funding costs, non-performing asset levels in different sectors, including housing, current residential market sentiment, employment trends, and consumer confidence scores. Depending on global events and their impact on India, banks will also consider geopolitical risks and how these factors influence the internal stress-test projections of the bank or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
In other words, your loan application isn't being evaluated in isolation. The bank is looking at global economic trends and what's happening in the housing sector overall and even running stress tests on their portfolios. You could be a perfect borrower on paper, but if the timing isn't right from a macroeconomic perspective, you might face hurdles.
Many of these factors are beyond your control. You can't change where a property is located if you've already fallen in love with it. You can't control global economic conditions or your builder's reputation with banks. You cannot suddenly transform your employer into a blue-chip company, or decrease the number of family members who rely on you.
But there's still plenty you CAN control. For that, the scout's motto – Be Prepared – is of utmost importance.
Before you apply for that home loan this festive season, tick these boxes:
Understanding how banks think gives you a strategic advantage. While you can't control everything, knowing what matters helps you prepare better, choose smarter, and increase your chances of approval. This festive season, go into your home loan application with your eyes wide open, your documentation ready, and a realistic understanding of what banks are really looking for.
After all, buying a home may be the biggest financial decision in your life. You owe it to yourself to get it right.
[The writer, Akash Pharande, is Managing Director - Pharande Spaces, a leading real estate construction and development firm famous for its township projects in Greater Pune and beyond. Pharande Promoters & Builders, the flagship company of Pharande Spaces and an ISO 9001-2000 certified company, is a pioneer of townships in the region. With the recent inclusion of Puneville Commercial into one of its most iconic townships, Pharande Spaces taken a major step towards addressing Pune's current and future requirements for fully integrated residential-commercial convenience.]
