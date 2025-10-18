2034 Football WC, Ramadan Dates Clash; FIFA Mulls New Schedule

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is considering rescheduling of the 2034 Football World Cup as it overlaps with Ramadan, the Muslim Holy Month of Fasting

Saturday October 18, 2025 1:36 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Construction work for new stadiums and other infrastructure necessary for the 2034 FIFA WC is continuing round the clock so as not to miss the deadline.]

2034 FIFA World Cup: The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is considering rescheduling of the 2034 Football World Cup as it overlaps with Ramadan, the Muslim Holy Month of Fasting.

Saudi Arabia has won the bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup . The most popular event of International Football is normally held in November/December though the final dates and full schedule of the tournament are yet to be made public.

But, as Ramadan, The Holy Month of Fasting, also falls in these months, there are reports of FIFA considering postponing it to January 2035.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has recently highlighted the need for adaptable scheduling, citing factors like extreme weather, crowded football calendars, and religious observances as reasons to rethink traditional date.

Therefore, Infantino would be open to the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia being played in January 2025, according to The Athletic.

The possibility of rescheduling the 2034 Football World Cup will also important for the huge majority of Muslims who live in the Middle East observing Ramadan fast. Besides, most of the football teams have Muslim players who also fast during the month of Ramadan.

Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam when Muslims around the world refrain from drinking water and eating food from dawn to dusk. The practice runs for the whole of month.

Moving the tournament could help athletes compete without the physical strain of fasting during matches, ensuring fairer conditions on the field, the report said.

Saudi Arabia gears up for 2034 World Cup

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at war footing in Saudi Arabia for the 2034 Mega Event. The Football World Cup matches in Saudi Arabia will be held in five cities – Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM.

Construction work for new stadiums and other infrastructure necessary for the 2034 FIFA WC is continuing round the clock so as not to miss the deadline. In total, 15 venues are planned, combining newly built arenas with redeveloped existing sites.

Each stadium is integrated into broader urban development projects, including sports districts, community hubs, and ecological landscapes, ensuring their continued use after 2034.

The approach combines sustainability, advanced fan technology, and architectural innovation, positioning Saudi Arabia to host a global tournament and also redefine the sporting landscape of the region, according to ParametricArchitecture (PA).



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic