Erdogan asked Meloni to quit smoking. Her response

One of the many behind the scene things noticed during Trump’s Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el Sheikh on October 14, 2025 was Turkish President Erdogan’s advice to Italy PM Giorgia Meloni to quit smoking.

Thursday October 16, 2025 12:47 PM , Social Media Desk

In an awkward turn of event, Erdogan, holding Meloni’s hands, said she looks wonderful, but needs to get rid of smoking.

“I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,” Erdogan is seen telling to Meloni in a video which is now viral.

Making it more embarrassing for Meloni, Erdogan said this to her with the help of a translator.

Meloni looked embarrassed as French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Kier Starmer burst into laughter as seen in the viral video first aired by the İhlas News Agency.

Nonetheless, Meloni shrugged off Erdogan’s advice, telling she was aware but its impossible.

“It’s impossible,” Macron said.

When Erdogan insisted, Meloni said, “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill someone.”

Watch Video

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni found herself in an awkward situation when during the Peace Summit at Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt, Turkish President Erdogan said she looks great but needs to quit smoking. #Meloni #Erdogan #smokingcrack #quitsmokingtips #Turkey pic.twitter.com/RRwU3ThNc1 — ummid.com (@ummid) October 16, 2025

Smoke-Free Turkiye

Erdogan’s advice to Meloni came hours after he while addessing the Gaza Peace Summit in the Egyptian Resort City of Sharm El Sheikh vowed to make his country smoke-free.

Ankara already has laws banning smoking in most indoor public places, including bars, restaurants, and cafes, with the ban extending to certain outdoor areas of educational and cultural institutions.

To spread more awareness, cessation support, and protect youth from tobacco smoking, Erdogan recently launched a new action plan "Smoke-Free Türkiye" campaign running from 2024 to 2028.

Meloni had recently revealed that she had started smoking again after kicking the habit 13 years ago. She also claimed that smoking had helped her bond with other world leaders, including Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Trump’s Praise for Meloni’s Look

Meanwhile, Meloni’s “great look” also received “appreciations” from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Addressing the Gaza Peace Summit attended by more than 20 world leaders, Trump praised Meloni’s beauty and said he was saying so “despite risking his political career”.

“I’m not normally allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it. She’s a beautiful young woman!” Trump joked as he described Meloni, who was standing behind him.

“Now if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances!” he added.

Giorgia Meloni , a far right leader, won the Italy elections in October 2022, becoming the country’s first female Prime Minister .

