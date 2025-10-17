Hey Copilot: Windows 11 introduces its own voice assistant in new update

Two days after ending support to Windows 10, Microsoft released new updates for Windows 11 which makes it more AI powered and also comes with its own voice assistant Hey Copilot.

The tech giant had on October 14, 2025 stopped support to Windows 10 users , asking them to upgrade to Windows 11.

Two days later, the tech giant released new updates for the next generation Windows 11 operating system which has a number of AI features that the company said will convert every computer into an “AI PC”.

“Today, we’re taking an exciting step forward with a new wave of updates that make every Windows 11 PC an AI PC”, the tech giant said.

‘Hey Copilot’

At the center of new AI features is Copilot, the AI-powered intelligent assistant Microsoft had introduced in December 2023 , and integrated it with automatic launch feature in Windows 11 in January 2024 .

Hey Copilot works in line with familiar voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and users can summon it hands-free simply by saying “Hey Copilot”.

“The magic unlock with Copilot Voice and Copilot Vision is the ease of interaction. Using the new wake word, “Hey Copilot,” getting something done is as easy as just asking for it”, Microsoft said in a blog post.

“And with your permission, Copilot Vision can analyze what’s on your screen helping you learn new apps, get recommendations for a project or show you how to do it”, the company added.

Since its initial release, early adopters of Copilot Vision have inspired us with their creative use cases, from troubleshooting settings, to getting step by step guidance, and even learning complex editing tools.

