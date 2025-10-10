American ‘puppet’ bests Trump to win Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader viewed as a puppet of the United States, has bagged the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 leaving Trump in shock.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it conferred Nobel Peace Prize on Maria Corina for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times”, the Nobel Award Committee said.

The committee said Maria Corina meets all three criteria stated in Alfred Nobel’s will for the selection of a Peace Prize laureate.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard. In this future, people will finally be free to live in peace”, the Nobel committee said.

“Smiling face of US’s regime-change machine”

In contrast to what the Norwegian Nobel Committee said about Maria Corina while conferring on her the Peace Prize 2025, she is viewed as a “smiling face of Washington’s regime-change machine, the polished spokesperson for sanctions, privatization, and foreign intervention dressed up as democracy.”

“Machado’s politics are steeped in violence. She has called for foreign intervention, even appealing directly to Benjamin Netanyahu, the architect of Gaza’s annihilation, to help “liberate” Venezuela with bombs under the banner of ‘freedom’”, Michelle Ellner, the Latin America campaign coordinator of CODEPINK who was born in Venezuela, wrote in an article published today.

Ellner also accused Maria Corina of being Trump’s cheerleader who praised Trump’s “decisive action” against what she calls a “criminal enterprise,” aligning herself with the same man who cages migrant children and tears families apart under ICE’s watch, while Venezuelan mothers search for their children disappeared by U.S. migration policies.

“Machado isn’t a symbol of peace or progress. She is part of a global alliance between fascism, Zionism , and neoliberalism, an axis that justifies domination in the language of democracy and peace”, Ellner wrote in Codepink.org Friday.

Trump in shock

Interestingly, Maria Corina won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 beating her “hero” Donald Trump who had publicly, and multiple times, expressed his desire for the coveted prize.

At one point, Trump while claiming “he has been instrumental in stopping a number of wars” said he is a fit case for the Nobel Peace Award but will not get it .

Noticing Trump’s strong desire for the Nobel Peace Prize, state heads of a number of countries, including Israel and Pakistan, nominated him for the peace prize.

When asked during the announcement of the 2025 peace prize winner why Donald Trump was not considered for the same, the chairperson of the Nobel committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, replied, “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity.”

“We base our decisions on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he added.

On his part, Donald Trump appears to be in shock and has not commented on the Nobel Peace Prize announced today.

However, all hope is not lost for him. The Nobel Committee sources said the winner of the Peace Prize 2025 was finalized on Wednesday - a day before Trump announced Gaza Ceasefire . And, he can be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 if he is nominated again.

The Nobel Award Season 2025 started on Monday October 06, 2025 with the announcement of Nobel 2025 Prize in Medicine , Nobel Prize 2025 in Physics announced on Tuesday October 07, 2025, Nobel Prize 2025 in Chemistry conferred on Omar Yaghi and two others on Wednesday October 08, 2025 and Nobel Prize 2025 in Literature to László Krasznahorkai "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art" announced on Thursday October 09, 2025.

The Nobel Prize 2025 award ceremony will be held December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel (D: 1868), the wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite who founded the prizes.

Nobel Prize 2024 Winners

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize 2024 was awarded to Japan's atomic bomb survivors' group Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to ban nuclear weapons.

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

On October 08, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 to John J. Hopfield of Princeton University, NJ, USA and Geoffrey E. Hinton University of Toronto, Canada.

On October 09, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly conferred on David Baker of U.S.A., and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of the United Kingdom for their research on protein.

On October 10, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature conferred on South Korean author Han Kang for her work on the fragility of human life.

