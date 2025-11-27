SFDA Chief calls for unified global Halal mark

Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) CEO, highlighted the urgent need for a unified global Halal mark

Riyadh: Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) CEO, highlighted the urgent need for a unified global Halal mark.

He said that such the standard is essential to supporting the worldwide expansion of the Halal economy, opening new markets, and enhancing consumer confidence, according to a press release.

Addressing the 11th World Halal Summit, Dr. Aljadhey noted that the Halal sector is a vast and rapidly growing economic space, driven by rising international demand, and is poised for substantial growth in the coming period.

Held in Istanbul, Türkiye from November 26 to 29, the Summit hosted participants from over 50 countries and attracted more than 50,000 visitors, highlighting its status as one of the most significant international platforms.

Halal Market Today

The global Halal market is valued at an estimated $8 trillion, attracting both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers seeking clean and reliable products. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global Halal market, with a share of over 48.5% in 2024.

Dr. Aljadhey said to ensure the development and long-term sustainability of the Halal sector, investors and decision-makers must prioritize several fundamental pillars, including unifying certifications and standards globally to enhance quality and efficiency.

He said that establishing a global digital ecosystem to support transparency and compliance; and utilizing modern technology to develop oversight tools that enable countries and companies to offer more reliable products.

Dr. Aljadhey further highlighted that the Halal sector has become an influential element in international trade, offering substantial opportunities for development in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Halal Economy Impact

He stressed that the current international landscape provides a stimulating environment to deepen the Halal economy’s impact, representing a promising foundation for innovation and prosperity.

"This outlook enhances investment attractiveness and fuels the sector's expansion worldwide", he said.

The SFDA’s participation in the summit aligns with its commitment to developing the global halal ecosystem and expanding cooperation with international partners.

"These efforts aim to create new opportunities that enhance the sector's competitiveness, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of promoting growth and sustainable development", he said.

[With inputs from Saudi Press Agency (SPA)]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic