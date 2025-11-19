Jamaluddin Abdullah, My Teacher and Mentor, Passes Away

Jamaluddin Abdullah, my teacher and mentor who was revered by his students as Jamaluddin Sir, passed away in Malegaon Tuesday November 18, 2025

[Jamaluddin Sir visiting ummid.com office (Photo: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: Jamaluddin Abdullah, my teacher and mentor who was revered by his students as Jamaluddin Sir, passed away in Malegaon Tuesday November 18, 2025.

He was 82, and is survived by three sons and four daughters.

Jamaluddin Sir was ailing since last few years and passed away around 10:00 AM Tuesday. He was buried in the afternoon at the Bada Qabristan in Malegaon in the presence of hundreds of his students, former colleagues, friends and family members.

“One of the best teachers”

Jamaluddin Sir was one of the finest teachers of Social Science. Geography is considered as a boring subject for a good majority. However, Jamaluddin Sir had a special skill and unique style of making the subject fascinating.

He retired from A.T.T. High School, the oldest school of Malegaon, in 2002-03 as Assistant Head Master.

“Oh Jamaluddin Sir! He was a teacher of class!” This was Ayaz Gulshan’s immediate response about Jamaluddin Sir when he was told he is no more.

Sajid Nadir and other students also agree.

“He was one of the best teachers we had”, Sajid Nadir told ummid.com after hearing the sad demise of Jamaluddin Sir.

“He had a good memory even while he was ailing and suffering from various health issues”, Sajid said.

Sajid said he had visited him six months ago with some other students to invite him for a felicitation event organized.

“He asked us to invite this and that teacher, surprisingly listing them all name by name”, he said.

Praising Jamaluddin Sir, his retired colleague, Mohd Ismail Sir, recalled his devotion and dedication to the teaching profession.

“He was one of those teachers who were devoted and enormously dedicated to the teaching profession”, he said.

Maulana Naeemuz Zafar Milli, who was appointed as Arabic Teacher at A.T.T. High School , said coming from a Madrasa background the daily school routine was a tedious job for him.

“But, Jamaluddin Sir was always there to help me out”, he said.

Jamaluddin Sir and Me

I began my education at a Municipal Primary School and was doing remarkably well. I was in the 4th standard when - along with my elder brother, cousin and uncle, I was shifted to Jamia Muhammadia Mansoora . But, we had to discontinue - suddenly and in the middle of the academic year, our education at Jamia Muhammadia Mansoora after three years. Our academic activities were totally disturbed because of the sudden change. We were in dark and unsure how to deal with the situation.

It was then that Jamaluddin Sir came as a savior.

[Jamaluddin Sir inspecting the land where I plan to establish an educational institute. (Photo: ummid.com)]

The friendship of Jamaluddin Sir, Dr Haroon Firdausi and my father Mohd Anwer Faizee is cited as an example in Malegaon even today. Because of the strong bond between the trio, they had a special affinity with me as well. Dr Haroon Firdausi lived in Kuwait for more than 20 years. He used to regularly write letters to my father and Jamaluddin Sir, and in the envelope a small piece written for me was part and partial, even if it was a few lines.

Sensing my father’s worries about our academic uncertainties, Jamaluddin Sir took it upon himself and did everything needed to get ourselves admitted at A.T.T. High School and bring our academic activities back to the right track. And, he did this so successfully that we all Madrasa dropouts - my elder brother Dr Abdul Awwal Faizee and cousin Dr Pervez Faizee finally became doctors, and my uncle Abdullah Faizee is regarded as one of the best Electrical Engineers in Malegaon.

And me?

After the Special Grace of Allah, The Almighty, behind whatever little I am able to do today is the mentorship of Jamaluddin Sir.

After the demise of - first Dr Haroon Firdausi and later my father Mohd Anwer Faizee, Jamaluddin Sir’s care for we siblings became manifold.

Whenever we were in any problem the one person to always stand with us would be Jamaluddin Sir, our Jamal Baba.

Our every problem would make him restless, and our every small or big achievement was a cause of big celebration for him.

A Community Leader

Besides rendering his duty as a teacher at A.T.T. High School , Jamaluddin Sir was also a community leader. For every small or big problem in his Mohallah Rasoolpura he was there with a helping hand.

Jamaluddin Sir was also a very religious person. He used to offer prayers at Hayat Masjid and Rasoolpura Masjid, and would reach mosques before the call to prayers. The same remained his practice when he became old, and suffered from various age related illnesses and started walking with the help of a stick.

He was also administering the affairs of Rasoolpura Masjid, and would also lead the Panchayat held to resolve family disputes where his decisions were respected and honored.

He used to lead from the front in marriages and other functions. In case of any death in the area, he was the one to perform funeral rites that also included giving bath to the deceased’s body.

As if a teacher in him never died even after retirement, Jamaluddin Sir taught and trained a number of people about funeral rites.

“He called me once when a person died in our locality, and trained me about how to give bath to the deceased’s body”, Raees Ahmed Manzoor Ahmed, a Social Volunteer, said.

An Example during Illness

Jamaluddin Sir was very jolly by nature, and would always be found cheering and in happy mood. He, however, lost his charm after the death of his wife in 2020. In later years, he suffered from various age related health issues, but was able to hold his composure.

He had a huge following, and visitors used to frequent his residence to meet him and enquire about his wellness. But, it was he who would initiate the conversation.

“Kya haal hai beta? (How are you my son?)”, used to be his question whenever I visited him.

His three sons set an example about how to take care of an ailing father. But, it was Jamaluddin Sir himself who will advice them to do this and that for his good health.

In about five years when he was on and off on the bed, Jamaluddin Sir never gave up and was always ready to do something. Few months ago, I requested him to visit the land I have bought to establish an educational institution. He agreed despite his poor health and came along. But, three weeks before his death when I visited him, it appeared to me, he had realized that it’s the time to pack up.

[The writer, Aleem Faizee, is Founder Editor of ummid.com. Aleem Faizee has also worked as a Researcher at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and with Action Aid for its research work published as “BROKEN PROMISES -A study on the socio-economic status of Indian Muslims: Seven years post Sachar”. His research work “Mollywood: The Rise and Fall of a Subaltern Cinema” is part of the book “Creative Industries in India” published by Routledge India of Taylor and Francis Group, London. A prolific writer, Aleem Faizee has also wrote for The Times of India as a Freelance Journalist for over 10 years.]



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic