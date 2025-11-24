Cristiano Ronaldo’s bicycle kick goal glitters as Al Nassr trounces Al Khaleej

Riyadh: Portuguese footballer and Skipper of Saudi FC Al Nassr Sunday November 23, 2025 recreated his iconic bicycle kick goal playing against Al Khaleej in the latest Saudi Pro League Group match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational bicycle kick goal Sunday was a reminder to the world of the Star Footballer’s brilliance at the age of 40.

The goal also echoed one of the most iconic moments of the extraordinary career of the world’s highest goal scorer in international football.

Ronaldo’s “worldie bicycle kick goal” Sunday was also a slap of his critics who accuse Saudi Pro League of undue favour towards the legendary footballer lovingly called by football fans as CR7.

Al Nassr Vs Al Khaleej Highlight

The Al Nassr Vs Al Khaleej SPL Group Match MW9 at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh Sunday started with Joao Felix sending the ball past the goalkeeper and giving the Saudi Pro League giant a lead in the 39th minute of the match. Al Nassr's Wesley triumphed three minute later taking the match score 2-0.

Two minute in the Second Half, Murad Al-Hawsawi brought cheers for Al Khaleej as he scored the goal in the 47th minute. But, Sadio Mane took the Al Nassr score to 3-1 in the 77th minute, and the match was almost sealed.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo had reserved the most important highlight of the match. It was the 6th minute of the Extra Time when the Al-Nassr captain and the Portuguese forward recreated his iconic bicycle kick goal, and ending the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej match with 4-1.

Watch: Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Goal

Call it skill, call it instinct… we call it Ronaldopic.twitter.com/diFN85oBCI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 23, 2025

Cristiao Ronaldo Total Goals

Ronaldo's bicycle kick Sunday was more than just a tally on the scoresheet—it was a breathtaking strike that ended with Ronaldo’s signature SIU! celebration, reminiscent of his iconic goal against Juventus.

Ronaldo is in race to cross the historic milestone of 1,000 goals. With Sunday's goal, Cristiano Ronaldo's total goal tally reached to 954 – the highest in international football so far.

Next to Ronaldo is Lionel Messi who has 896 career goals, including the strike he scored in Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinal. The World Cup champion also reached 1,300 combined goals and assists over the course of his career.

With the victory over Al Khaleej Sunday, Al Nassr further consolidated is top position in Saudi Pro League Table. Al-Nassr has won all the 9 matches it played in the SPL 2025-26 Season and remains on top with 27 points.

AL Hilal is next with 23 points followed by Al Taawoun (22 points) and Al Ahli (19 points). Last seaon's SPL Champion,Al Ittihad is struggling with 14 points in the SPL25-26 table released by the Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

