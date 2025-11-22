Watch: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, berated publicly, is now Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, who has been publicly berated by the event organisers forcing her to walkout, has been crowned the new Miss Universe Friday November 21, 2025

Bangkok: Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, who has been publicly berated by the event organisers forcing her to walkout, has been crowned the new Miss Universe Friday November 21, 2025.

With this ended one of the most scandalous pageant season held in Thailand.

Controversies Surrounding Miss Universe 2025

The 25-year-old contestant had earlier in November walked out of a pageant event after an official publicly berated her in front of dozens of contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her, according to BBC.

Fatima Bosch staged the dramatic walkout two weeks ago — still in her evening gown and high heels, after she was publicly criticised by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Nawat in a livestream of the session, singled out Miss Mexico and called her a “dumbhead” while arguing over her alleged failure to post required promotional content on social media. He has since denied using the word.

A beseeched Bosch left the room, flanked by Miss Iraq in a bejewelled, floor-length robe.

“What your director did is not respectful — he called me dumb,” Bosch told reporters. “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women, and this is a platform for our voice.”

A week after, two judges resigned, with one of them accusing organisers of rigging the competition.

Miss Universe 2025 Final Round

The pageant saw Thailand's Praveenar Singh place second while the rest of the top five included Venezuela, the Philippines and Cote d'Ivoire.

Winner: Mexico

Mexico First runner up: Praveenar Singh, Thailand

Praveenar Singh, Thailand Second runner up: Stephany Abasali, Venezuela

Stephany Abasali, Venezuela Third runner up: Ahtisa Manalo, Philippines

Ahtisa Manalo, Philippines Fourth runner up: Olivia Yacé, Cote d'Ivoire

Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma, represented India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. She advanced to the top 30 but didn't make it to the top 12.

"A Star is Born"

Congratulating Fatima Bosch, the Miss Universe 2025 organisers praised her grace, strength, and radiant spirit.

"Congratulations to our new Miss Universe. Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen. The universe shines a little brighter with her leading the way," wrote the Miss Universe Org in a tweet.

The Miss Universe Organization has not officially revealed the Prize Money for this year’s winner. However, reports indicate it is expected to be around $250,000 — the same amount awarded to the 2024 titleholder, Victoria Kjær.

The winner also receives a monthly stipend of $50,000 to cover travel, appearances and other brand-related commitments.

But the perks extend well beyond the Miss Universe Prize Money. The winner is given a luxurious residence in the heart of New York City, one of the world’s most expensive destinations. She also gets to wear the Miss Universe Crown, valued at about $5 million.

