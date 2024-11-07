UGC NET JRF 2024: AMU student Tamkeen bags All India Rank 2

Tamkeen Fatima, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has qualified the UGC-NET (JRF) examination 2024 securing an All India Rank 2 (AIR 2)

Thursday November 7, 2024 11:45 AM , ummid.om News Network

UGC NET JRF 2024 Topper: Tamkeen Fatima, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has qualified the UGC-NET (JRF) examination 2024 securing an All India Rank 2 (AIR 2).

Tamkeen Fatima scored 99.9933 percentile and passed the UGC NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in her first attempt.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted UGC NET from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It announced the result on Oct 17, 2024.

"A Consistent Performer"

Tamkeen is a Second Year student pursuing M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering at the department of Computer Engineering, Z.H. College of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University.

She completed her B Tech from AMU in 2023 with 9.703 CPI. She has been a consistent recipient of merit scholarships from class X onwards, including UP STSE, University Merit Financial Award (AMU), and GATE scholarship.

During her B Tech, Fatima participated in research internship programmes at ISRO, McMaster University, Toronto, Canada (Mitacs GRI), and The Fields Institute, Toronto, Canada (Fields Undergraduate Summer Research Programme). She has also published a research paper in ACM Conference Proceedings.

More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for the NTA UGC NET, but only around 6.84 lakh appeared.

Out of them, 4,970 candidates qualified for JRF, 53,694 for Assistant Professor positions, and 112,070 for Ph.D. admissions, according to the NTA.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.