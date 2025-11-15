AlUla's Maraya Concert Hall is world’s largest mirrored structure

The Maraya Concert Hall in Ashar Valley, AlUla Governorate, holds the title of the world’s largest mirrored building to date

“Journey Through Time Masterplan”

The concert hall has been covered with 9,740 square meters of reflective glass panels, an achievement officially recognized by Guinness World Records on December 26, 2019.

The hall is distinguished by its cubic design, with mirrored exterior walls that reflect the natural beauty and cultural richness of AlUla, establishing it as a global architectural icon and a key component of the “Journey Through Time Masterplan”.

The halls indoor theater seats more than 500 people and is equipped with the latest sound and technical systems.

International Accolades

Maraya — meaning “mirror” in Arabic, has garnered numerous international accolades, including the Architizer A+Award (Architecture and Glass category) for 2020, the Popular Choice Award, and the AIA Middle East Design Awards Merit Award for 2020 from the American Institute of Architects.

Additionally, Maraya won the World MICE Awards in both 2022 and 2024, as well as the “Most Innovative Landmark for Entertainment” award for 2024 from Global Economics.

