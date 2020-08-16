logo
Bahrain sues woman seen breaking Hindu idols in viral video

In the viral video, two women are seen standing near an aisle where idols of Hindu gods are kept on the shelf

Sunday August 16, 2020 4:06 PM, ummid.com News Network

[Image source: Bahrain Police.]

Manama: Taking a swift action, Capital Governorate Police Directorate under Ministry of Interior, Bahrain Sunday sued a 45-year-old woman seen breaking Hindu idols kept in a shopping mall for sale.

Bahrain Police took action against the woman after a video went viral on social media wherein the woman is seen breaking Ganesh idols kept on shelf for sale.

"Concerning a circulated video on social media, the Director-General of Capital Governorate Police announced on Sunday that a woman, 54, was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols", the Directorate said in a statement posted on Bahrain Police official website.

"Legal proceedings are being taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution", the statement said.

In the viral video, two women are seen standing near an aisle where idols of Hindu gods are kept on the shelf.

One of the women then calls the storekeeper, says something to him. She then picks up the idols one by one and throws them on the floor. The other woman captures the incident on her cell phone.

The video soon went viral on social media with some hailing the woman's act while others, mostly in India, linking it with Bengualru riots.

"Sm shop in Bahrain - Middle East. No outrage here by sickulars, librandus, leftists, urban naxals, Bollywood Gangs? But if smthg evn minor is sd in India agnst any peaceful religion thn cities r burnt!", a social media user who uses Twitter handler @mantrii wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Indians, both Hindus and Muslims, are the largest expatriate group in Bahrain with a population of 400,000 out of the country's total population of 1.3 million.

Idol worship is considered forbidden in Islam. However, taking law into one's own hands and break the idols in this manner is debatable.

