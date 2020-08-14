logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » International

West Bank annexation suspended as UAE, Israel become 'friends'

The deal finalised between the two countries Thursday was announced by US President Donald Trump

Friday August 14, 2020 0:09 AM, ummid.com News Network

Israel UAE

Dubai/Washington: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on Thursday reached a bilateral deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal finalised between the two countries Thursday was announced by US President Donald Trump.

"UAE and Israel have agreed to finalise "historical peace agreement", Trump said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"Everybody said this would be impossible", a beaming Trump said while announcing the agreement reached between UAE and Israel.

"After 49 years Israel and UAE will normalise diplomatic relationship, exchange embassies and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas including tourism, education, trade and security", he said.

"This deal is a significant step in building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East", he said.

Joint agreement

The agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump, means Israel has suspended plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Israel and UAE later released the details of the joint agreement.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region", the statement said.

"As a result of this diplomatic breakthrough and at the request of President Trump with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world", the joint statement said.

"The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal", it said.

Muslim countries having ties with Israel

The Muslim states that currently have diplomatic and bilateral relationship with Israel are Turkey, Egypt and Jordan. Israel-Turkey relations were formalized in March 1949, when Turkey was the first Muslim majority country to recognize the State of Israel.

After the agreement announced today, UAE will become the first Gulf Arab state and 3rd Arab nation having diplomatic relationship with Israel.

Confirming the deal, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a tweet said, "During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories."

"The UAE and Israel also agreed to cooperation and setting a roadmap towards establishing a bilateral relationship", he added.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo