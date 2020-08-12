As anger ruled Bengaluru, Muslims form human chain to protect temple

Bengaluru: As anger ruled Bengaluru and violent protest erupted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar areas of the eastern part of the city over an offensive post on Facebook, some Muslims formed a human chain to protect a nearby temple.
Videos, widely circulated on Social media and also shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, showed Muslims forming the chain and warning people to stay away.
"For God's sake... Please stay away from here", a Muslim is seen saying in the video while shooing away the angry protesters.
"Those who ncited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore", Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.
Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020
Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k
Violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a "derogatory message" posted by Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's close relative and reportedly after police showed reluctance to lodge a police complaint.
Angry protesters gathered outside the Congress MLA's house where they shouted slogans against the post on Facebook and also resorted to arson.
According to the latest update on the incident, at least two persons have died after police opened fire at the angry mob protesting against the offensive and derogatory post on Facebook.
A large mob was also seen opposite KG Halli police station in the city. Another mob barged into the DJ Halli police station and torched some vehicles and vandalised furniture, proceeding to attack a few policemen.
The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Congress MLA Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar.
Naveen, who has been reportedly detained for questioning, said his social media account was hacked.
Murthy, the legislator from Pulikeshi Nagar, later posted a video on social media asking the mob to stop the agitation. "Please don't resort to violence over the mischievous work of some miscreants," appealed Murthy.
Chamarajpet MLA B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan also requested the protesters to stay calm and maintain peace in the area. "The incident that is happening in Kaval Bysandra is unfortunate. I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this," he said.
State home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned of strict action against those who take law into their hands.
Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind leader Mufti PM Muzzamil also sent out a video message from outside the DJ Halli police station, flashing a paper in his hand. He said an FIR was lodged against the person who made the derogatory post and assured the protesters that he will be arrested.
Muzzamil also appealed the protesters to keep their emotions in control.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post
Rahat Indori succumbs to Covid-19
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
'Hindi Politics': Kumaraswamy says then PM Deve Gowda too was ridiculed
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Also Read
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts
DTE Maharashtra 2020 Post HSC Diploma: Student registration starts
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women