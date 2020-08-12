Two die in police firing in Bengaluru after violent protests over FB post

Bengaluru: At least two persons have died late in the night Tuesday after police opened fire at angry mob protesting against an offensive and derogatory post on social media site Facebook in Pulakeshi Nagar area of Bengaluru.
Violent protests broke out in eastern Bengaluru late on Tuesday night over a "derogatory message" posted by Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's close relative.
Angry protesters gathered outside the Congress MLA's house where they shouted slogans against the post on Facebook and also resorted to arson.
The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Congress MLA Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar.
Naveen, who has been reportedly detained for questioning, said his social media account was hacked.
Murthy, the legislator from Pulikeshi Nagar, later posted a video on social media asking the mob to stop the agitation. "Please don't resort to violence over the mischievous work of some miscreants," appealed Murthy.
A large mob was also seen opposite KG Halli police station in the city. Another mob barged into the DJ Halli police station and torched some vehicles and vandalised furniture, proceeding to attack a few policemen.
Hundreds of protesters raised slogans at the top of their voice and continuously banged the gate of DJ Halli Police Station. Photographs showing the vandalism outside the DJ Halli police station went viral.
The mob chanted religious slogans even as some members from the same community tried to calm down the mob. 'Mat karo', said one of the persons who tried to calm down the mob as many mask-wearing protesters came out into the streets.
Meanwhile, to control and disperse the mob, policemen in riot gear were deployed and baton-charged protesters who resorted to arson and also overturned the police vehicle.
Chamarajpet MLA B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan also requested the protesters to stay calm and maintain peace in the area. "The incident that is happening in Kaval Bysandra is unfortunate. I am hopeful that police will take action against all those who are responsible for this," he said.
City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited the riot-hit areas where a heavy police presence has been deployed, an official said on Wednesday.
"Unfortunate incidents have occurred in localities like DJ Halli and KG Halli. Police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control," said a police official adding strict action will be taken against guilty.
State home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned of strict action against those who take law into their hands.
More than an hour ago, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind leader Mufti PM Muzzamil also sent out a video message from outside the DJ Halli police station, flashing a paper in his hand. He said an FIR was lodged against the person who made the derogatory post and assured the protesters that he will be arrested.
Muzzamil also appealed the protesters to keep their emotions in control.
Meanwhile, police mistook a couple of journalists as rioters and hit them with a pole. "Your police hit my head with a pole even though we kept yelling we are reporters," complained a television journalist to the police commissioner.
Another journalist who went to cover the riot was hit in the back.
"We had to run from your police to save ourselves when there was a no mob present," said the injured journalist whose head was seen bleeding.
The journalist said that he and others came to see what is actually happening at the ground zero but were attacked by the police without any provocation even though there was no mob around.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Rahat Indori succumbs to Covid-19
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
'Hindi Politics': Kumaraswamy says then PM Deve Gowda too was ridiculed
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Also Read
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts
DTE Maharashtra 2020 Post HSC Diploma: Student registration starts
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women