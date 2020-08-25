logo
BSEB OFSS Intermediate 2020 2nd Merit List, Intimation Letter released

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission Process Round 2 and Slide up process date is August 25 to 29, 2020

Tuesday August 25, 2020 11:59 AM, ummid.com News Network

OFSS Bihar 2nd List 2020

BSEB OFSS Intermediate 2nd Merit List 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released on the OFSS official website ofssbihar.info the Second Merit List of the students seeking admission in Class 11 Intermediate in various colleges for the academic year 2020-22 under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).

The students who have registered and are seeking admission in BSEB Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts streams should check their name in the OFSS Second Merit List, also known as Selection List, and download OFSS Intermediate Intimation Letter now.

Steps to download OFFSS Inter 2020 2nd Merit List

  1. Click here to go to the official website: ofssbihar.info.
  2. Click on Second Selection Cut off List to check your name or click on Download Intimation Letter.
  3. Enter Barcode No, Mobile No. and Captcha Code as you see in the box.
  4. Click on Print button to print your Intimation Letter.

Key points to remember

OFSS Second Merit List release date: August 25, 2020.

Admission Process Round 2: August 25 to 29, 2020.

Slide up Process Round 2: August 25 to 29, 2020.

OFSS Third Merit List release date: Will be notified soon.

BSEB had released the OFSS Class 11 admission first Merit List on August 7. The reporting date and time for the students whose names appeared in the 1st Selection List was August 12. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also August 12, 2020.

BSEB however now had extended the last date till August 17, 2020. The last date to apply for Slide Up Process was also been extended till August 17, 2020. BSEB also said OFSS Bihar Inter Application Re-Open For Grace Marked was from August 13 to 17, 2020.

Along with releasing 2nd merit list, BSEB will also announce the admission schedule for second round, slide up date and the date to release the 3rd merit list.

Students under Sports Quota, Donor Quota, Ward Quota or Fine Arts Quota have to apply in the respective colleges in OFFLINE mode in the college only.

