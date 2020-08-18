UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released on its official website upsc.gov.in the annual calendar and schedule of the civil services examinations and interviews to be held in 2021.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2021 has been published on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
The first exam to be conducted in 2021 will be Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination. The exam will be held on February 21, 2021, and its notification will be published on October 7, 2020, the UPSC Calendar said.
The UPSC aspirants should note that Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020, which was postponed due to Coronavirus, will be conducted on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January, 2021.
On the other hand, Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be held on June 27, 2021, and the notification will be released on February 10, 2021.
UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 will be held for five days starting from September 17, 2021.
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2021 will be held on Feb 7, 2021, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2021 will be held on April 18, 2021, Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 through CS(P) Examination 2021 will be held on June 27, 2021 and I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 will be held on July 16, 2021, UPSC Calendar released today said.
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on July 17, 2021, Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be held on July 18, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 will be held on August 08 and Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 will be held on August 29, 2021.
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on October 10, 2021 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on November 21, 2021, according to the UPSC Exam Calendar 2021.
