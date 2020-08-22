KCET 2020 result out, Arbaaz Ahmed among toppers

Karnataka CET Result 2020: Mohammad Arbaaz Ahmed is among the Top 10 of Karnataka CET 2020 result of which was declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Friday.
Accordingt to KCET 2020 result announced by KEA on Friday, Mohammad Arbaaz Ahmed secured the 9th position in the Merit List led by 10 toppers in Pharma course.
As many as 1,75,349 students out of the total 1,94,419 candidates who registered for KCET 2020 appeared for the test held on July 30 and 31, 2020. Of them, 1,53,470 students have qualified for Engineering admission.
The students qualified in other courses include - Agriculture (1,27,627), Veterinary Sciences (1,29,666), AYUSH (1,29,611) and Pharma (1,55,552).
A total of 80 students scored cent per cent marks - 60 out of 60 in Biology, 03 students scored 100% marks in Chemistry.
Rakshith M secured the 1st Rank, Shubhan R secured the 2nd spot, and M Shashank Balaji hold the 3rd position in Engineering.
In Pharma, Sai Vivek P has secured the 1st rank, Sandeepan Naskar hold the 2nd position and Pawan S Gowda bagged the 3rd rank. Arbaz Ahmed is 9th rank holder in the KCET 2020 Merit List containing the names of 1,55,552 successful candidates.
Karnataka Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) was established in the year 1994 for conducting entrance tests to determine the merit of the candidates for admission to professional courses such as Medical, Dental, Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Engineering / Technology and Architecture courses, Farm science, B-Pharm, Pharm-D courses.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Modi govt unlikely to postpone NEET, JEE Main
Also Read
Holding NEET, JEE Main may lead to suicides: PM Modi told
NTA unmoved, says NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled
'BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 elections'
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
As Mohammed Bin Salman looks the other way, Pakistan explores alternatives
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Close to 70K new cases, India reports record Covid-19 surge Thursday
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H