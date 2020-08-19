Muharram 2020 Moon Sighting Live Update: A general appeal has been issued by authorities in Saudi Arabia and the moon sighting committees in Iran, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and other Muslim states to witness the new moon of the Holy month of Muharram al Haram today on Wednesday August 19, 2020 corresponding to 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1441 AH to decide the first day of the Islamic Hijri Calendar.
"Anyone seeing the moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center to help him/her reach the nearest court," Muharram 2020 moon sighting appeals said.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today the New Islamic Year i.e. 1442 Hijrah will start from Thursday August 20, 2020.
In case the new moon is not sighting today, August 20 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1442H, will start from Friday August 21, 2020.
This is because the Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system and a new month begins with sighting of the moon on 29th of the ongoing month. If moon is sighted on 29th day, new month begins from the next day, else the next day is counted as 30th day and the new month begins a day later.
Meanwhile, Muslims in the United States, UK, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Canada, Tutkey, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, Bahrain, Japan, South Korea and in other countries will also decide today the start date of Islamic New Year 1442.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will however decide tomorrow i.e. Thursday August 20, 2020 the start of Muharram 2020 and the Islamic New year.
The Islamic Calendar was established 1441 years ago by the second Caliph Omar ibn Khattab. Before that Muslims in their respective provinces, following the Arab tradition of the time, were counting the days and months – with sighting of the new moon and counting the days thereafter without following any particular calendar or dating system.
After the Islamic State spread to new areas beyond the Arab land, the limitation in the system began to surface and the need for a better and accurate calendar was felt.
"The Caliph, the Supreme Head of the Islamic State, was used to issue all the Guidelines and Pronouncements to the Governors of various Islamic Provinces from Madinah. Things were actually working fine", Rehnuma, a student of Islamic studies, explains.
"But confusion arose when contradictory orders started reaching far away provinces at the same time. Since these orders were not carrying any date, it became very difficult for the Governors to find out which one of the orders was the latest and supposed to be followed with", she adds.
To overcome the confusion, Caliph Omar finally decided to introduce the Islamic Calendar and asked the people for their opinions and suggestions on the matter.
Consequently, various historical events, including the year when Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was born, the year of the Prophethood, the time of Migration and the time when the Prophet had died, were proposed by the people.
"However unanimity surfaced for the year that coincided with the migration of the Prophet (peace be upon him) from Makkah as the commencing year of the Islamic Calendar. For, it was the migration of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him) from Makkah to Madinah that had resulted Islam nurturing into the new heights and spreading to the whole Arab lands, and also to the surrounding States", Rehnuma says quoting from the history.
"Moreover, Moharram al-Haram was also associated with many historical events and the month has always been considered as one among the four most respected and sacred months since centuries. These features only added strength to the selection of Moharram al-Haram as the first month of the Islamic calendar", she added.
Youm e Ahsura coincides with 10th of Muharram. This is the day when Prophet Moses (Peace be upon him) was liberated from Pharaoh. The day is also remembered for the Sahadah of Hadhrat Hussain (R. A.) - the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
The Islamic Calendar thus introduced and adopted some 1,441 years ago, soon became popular, and also became part and partial of the calendars in every Muslim household.
