Corona Kavach Policy: Inclusion and Exclusion

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease or Covid-19 has brought everyone’s focus on health and the importance of quality healthcare. Seeing the increasing coronavirus cases in India, the Government has been urging its citizens to take precautionary measures. In times like these, having the support of health insurance is crucial. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently launched the Corona Kavach Policy, which is a health insurance policy designed to offer coverage for the treatment of coronavirus disease.
It is essential to understand the features of this policy so that you do not miss out on the benefits it offers. It would help you secure your finances in the best possible way. One can buy Corona Kavach plan online, and all it takes is a few clicks.
The Corona Kavach Policy is an indemnity-based health policy that would cover the various treatment expenses a person would incur upon the positive diagnosis of Covid 19.
This health cover will be a vital support for any family during this pandemic as it helps one to access quality treatment without worrying about the medical bills.
We list below some of the key features and benefits of the policy.
1. Hospitalisation Cover: If the insured is diagnosed with coronavirus, the policy will provide coverage for medical expenses arising due to the hospitalisation. It would include room rent, ICU charges, doctor’s fee, surgeon’s fee, medicines, PPE kit, gloves, etc.
2. Ambulance Cover: The policy will provide cover for the cost of road ambulance up to Rs 2,000 per hospitalisation.
3. Pre and Post Hospitalisation Benefits: The Corona Kavach Plan will also cover the medical expenses before hospitalisation for a specified period, i.e., 15 days. It would also cover the post hospitalisation medical expenses for 30 days.
4. Home Care Treatment Expenses: This policy will cover expenses that the insured person incurs for the treatment he or she avails at home (on positive diagnosis) up to 14 days per incident.
5. AYUSH Treatment: The policyholders will also receive coverage up to the sum insured if they avail AYUSH treatment in a government authorised centre.
1. Hospitalisation Cover: If the insured is diagnosed with coronavirus, the policy will provide coverage for medical expenses arising due to the hospitalisation. It would include room rent, ICU charges, doctor’s fee, surgeon’s fee, medicines, PPE kit, gloves, etc.
2. Ambulance Cover: The policy will provide cover for the cost of road ambulance up to Rs 2,000 per hospitalisation.
3. Pre and Post Hospitalisation Benefits: The Corona Kavach Plan will also cover the medical expenses before hospitalisation for a specified period, i.e., 15 days. It would also cover the post hospitalisation medical expenses for 30 days.
4. Home Care Treatment Expenses: This policy will cover expenses that the insured person incurs for the treatment he or she avails at home (on positive diagnosis) up to 14 days per incident.
5. AYUSH Treatment: The policyholders will also receive coverage up to the sum insured if they avail AYUSH treatment in a government authorised centre.
In addition to the above benefits, there is an optional cover which is available for the insured persons. One can also avail Hospital Daily Cash Benefit, which is 0.5% of the sum insured per day, subject to a maximum of 15 days in a policy period per insured person.
Policyholders should also be aware of the exclusions, which are expenses or scenarios where they are not eligible to get coverage under this policy. The exclusions include:
- Expenses related to any admission primarily for diagnostic and evaluation purposes only
- Any diagnostic expenses that are not related or not incidental to the current diagnosis and treatment
- Expenses related to rest cure, rehabilitation, and respite care
- Expenses related to unproven treatments
- Claims in case the disease was diagnosed prior to Policy Start Date
- Expenses for Day Care or OPD treatment
- Diagnosis or treatment outside the geographical limit of India
- In case testing is done at a diagnostic centre that is not authorised by the Government
- Expenses related to any admission primarily for diagnostic and evaluation purposes only
- Any diagnostic expenses that are not related or not incidental to the current diagnosis and treatment
- Expenses related to rest cure, rehabilitation, and respite care
- Expenses related to unproven treatments
- Claims in case the disease was diagnosed prior to Policy Start Date
- Expenses for Day Care or OPD treatment
- Diagnosis or treatment outside the geographical limit of India
- In case testing is done at a diagnostic centre that is not authorised by the Government
All the general and standalone health insurance companies in India will offer this policy to their customers. Nowadays, buying health insurance plans has become a hassle-free experience for people, thanks to technology. You can go to the official website of these companies, review the policies and proceed to buy Corona Kavach plan online. You can opt for the sum insured, which ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 Lakh and pay a single premium to the insurer.
One should not delay opting for this plan as it is crucial support in times of medical crisis that saves you from financial difficulties.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
Also Read
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Tarique Garden crash: Death toll 13, 4-yr-old miraculous survivor
IIT Bombay confers degrees on 'student avatars'
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Suha Arafat apologizes to UAE over Palestinians' protest
Tragedy and Farce in Congress Leadership Debate
Also Read
After high drama, CWC reposes faith in Sonia Gandhi at least for now
Gujarat is reporting over 1100 Covid cases daily since August 1
Maharashtra: Number of new Corona deaths, cases fall for 2nd day
India Coronavirus count crosses 30 lakh mark Sunday
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
BD tries to resurrect old bogey of Love Jihad after Shalini's marriage with Faisal
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H