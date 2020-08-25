"Deeply Unfair": Greta Thunberg joins chorus to postpone NEET, JEE

[Hundreds of thousands of such memes are flooding Twitter as students demand from Modi government to postpone NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020.)
NEET JEE Postpone News: Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday joined the chorus to postpone NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 even as students from all across India and abroad are unsuccessfully trying to convince the Modi government.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to first year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses whereas Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main is conducted for engineerind admission.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the two exams in September. The students however are demanding from the government to postpone the two exams in the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus.
The Supreme Court had earlier quashed a batch of petitions demanding the same. Following this the students are running a strong online campaign requesting Prime Minister Modi to intervene and postpone NEET and JEE.
The Prime Minister however is too busy to listen to the students, though he was last seen in a video feeding a peacock.
Amid the growing clamour to postpone NEET and JEE, students on Tuesday found Greta Thunberg joining their fight.
"It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID", she wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, a number of politicians, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, supported the students and asked the Modi government to listen to the students' demands.
Latest among the politicians to support the students are Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chieg Minister Mamata Banerjee.
