DTE 2020 Post HSC Diploma Admission: Last date extended

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: The last date of Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy/Surface Coating/Hotel Management & Catering Technology has been extended, DTE Maharashtra said in an official notification posted on its website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post HSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was earlier fixed as August 25, 2020. It has however been extended till September 04, 2020, as per the latest news update.
The students who have not been able to apply can use the following steps for online registration.
Along with extending the last date of application for Post HSC Diploma admissio, the DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date, and the date and time to release the Merit List.
As per the schedule, display of the Post HSC Diploma Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on September 7, instead of August 28 as finalised earlier.
Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 04, 2020
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 07, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 08 to 10, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 12, 2020
The DTE had earlier said that it will start student registration for Post HSC Diploma admission from August 10. The DTE further said that it will release later the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
