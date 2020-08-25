logo
DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020: Last date of application extended

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:30 PM, ummid.com News Network

Post SSC Diploma 2020

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020: The last date of Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma, has been extended, DTE Maharashtra said in an official notification posted on its website poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.

Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was earlier fixed as August 25, 2020. It has however been extended till September 04, 2020, as per the latest news update.

Hence, the students who have so far not applied and filled the online registration form should do so immediately.

Steps to apply for DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission

  1. Click here to go to the official website: poly20.dtemaharashtra.org.
  2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
  4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
  5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Along with extending the last date of application for Post SSC Polytechnic admissio, the DTE Maharashtra has also changed the CAP Round date and the date and time to release the Merit List.

As per the schedule, display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website will be on September 7, instead of August 28 as finalised earlier.

Important Dates

Onliine Registration: August 10 to September 04, 2020

Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 07, 2020

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 08 to 10, 2020 upto 05:00 pm

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 12, 2020

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2020

The DTE had earlier said that it will start student registration from August 10. The DTE further said that it will release later the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix of CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

