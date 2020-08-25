Explained: How to keep hair, scalp of your baby healthy

New Delhi: The scalp and hair of a newborn are just as delicate as their skin and needs equal attention too, according to ayurvedic experts who have shared key tips to keep the hair and scalp of your baby healthy.
The right amount of care and choosing a specific hair care routine for babies in the growing days will help in getting significantly thick, soft, and healthy hair.
"Oiling is the first step to ensure healthy hair growth. Most babies are prone to dry scalp, dandruff, and scanty growth, which can be managed by a daily oil massage," Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.
"It is always advisable to opt for products which contain natural ingredients and are known to be safe and gentle for baby's hair," Babshet added.
While selecting the right hair oil, use a product that is gentle, safe, and scientifically researched, and is free from mineral oil, alcohol, parabens, synthetic colour and phthalates.
"A baby hair oil with herbs like Amla, Gotu Kola, Methi, Bhringaraja, and oils like coconut, almond, olive and sesame helps moisturize scalp, prevent dryness,nourish hair, and make it soft and healthy," Babshet advised.
Amla in the hair oil helps strengthen hair and promote hair growth, gotu kola helps improve hair density, bhringaraja helps strengthen and darken hair, and Methi helps prevent hair loss and strengthen and moisturize hair.
The goodness of coconut oil helps moisturize scalp, prevent dryness, and promote healthy hair growth, almond oil helps condition, nourish, and soften hair, olive oil helps keep hair silky and lustrous, and sesame oil helps in nourishing hair.
Massage your baby's scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth and use a soft towel and gently pat to dry hair; this will prevent breakage.
"Your baby's hair and scalp are sensitive during the initial months, making it vulnerable to allergies and irritation. So, try and avoid using the same oil for body and hair," Babshet said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Tragedy and Farce in Congress Leadership Debate
Also Read
After high drama, CWC reposes faith in Sonia Gandhi at least for now
BD tries to resurrect old bogey of Love Jihad after Shalini's marriage with Faisal
IIT Bombay confers degrees on 'student avatars'
Launched this day in 1995, 7mn copies of Windows 95 were sold in few weeks
Suha Arafat apologizes to UAE over Palestinians' protest
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Gujarat is reporting over 1100 Covid cases daily since August 1
Maharashtra: Number of new Corona deaths, cases fall for 2nd day
India Coronavirus count crosses 30 lakh mark Sunday
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Jammu Kashmir parties vow to jointly fight for restoration of Special Status
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H