Microsoft, Nasscom declare 'Innovate for Accessible India' winners

New Delhi: Nasscom Foundation and Microsoft India on Wednesday announced 11 winners -- chosen from early stage start-ups and established organisations -- for creating innovative tech solutions to address problems faced by persons with disabilities.
The winners -- given catalytic grants worth Rs 85 Lakh and mentorship -- were chosen from over 3,000 innovative solutions in the areas of education, skills and livelihood, mobility, health and e-governance (including two winners for a special AI for Good Awards).
The program is in partnership with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, DST and the Education and Research Network (ERNET).
The winners of ‘Innovate for an Accessible India‘ (IAI) would receive catalytic grants of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each, respectively. The organizers announced that AI for Good awards are separate and will be given additional Rs 5 Lakh in catalytic grants.
"The mission of IAI is to design technology that empowers people of all abilities. We are incredibly proud to support this programme and the winners as they create and scale innovations for India to be more inclusive, affordable and accessible for people with disabilities," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
The winners will be supported with customised industry mentorship and Microsoft Cloud and tech support to scale their innovations.
"With receiving a record over 3,000 applications in the first year itself, we are incredibly thrilled with the innovation potential and intent towards the sector," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.