The Great Khali joins farmers' protest

New Delhi: The Great Khali, India-born American professional wrestler, Wednesday became the latest celebrity to join the farmers' protest underway since last one week near India's capital Delhi.
Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name The Great Khali, also released a video message in which he is seen raising slogans and extending support to the protests against farm laws.
"They will buy it (crop) for Rs 2 and sell it for Rs 200. The laws will also harm daily wage workers, roadside vendors; the common man will suffer. I will appeal to everyone to support the farmers so that the Centre is forced to accept their demands," he said in Hindi.
Professional wrestler Dilip Singh aka The Great Khali :They will buy it (crop) for ₹2 & sell it for ₹200Law will also harm daily wage workers, roadside vendors; common man will sufferI’ll appeal to everyone to support farmers so that Centre is forced to accept their demands pic.twitter.com/Ing5PFs3wL— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) December 2, 2020
"It will be tough for the Centre to deal with the farmers from Haryana and Punjab," he added.
Khali also said that farmers have more than six months of ration and will not end protest untill their demands are met.
A number of singers and actors, including Sidhu Moosewala, Babbu Maan, Singers Kanwar Grewal and Jasbir Jassi, and Harf Cheema have extended their support to the farmers.
Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, former member of the India Cricket Team, too has joined the protesting farmers.
The famers meanwhile has asked Narendra Modi government to call Special Session of the Parliament to repeal the 3 farm laws.
The farmers said if the farm laws are not repealed, they will continue their protest. The farmers said a massive and nationwide protest will be organised on December 5.
Pratibha Shinde of Lok Sangharsh Morcha while addressing the media said that they shall burn effigies in every district of Maharashtra on December 3.
"We shall burn the effigies of government and corporates in Maharashtra on December 3 and in Gujarat on December 5," she said, adding that Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws otherwise this movement will become huge and the government will fall.
Even as the farmers threatened the government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the media that they will hold discussions with the farmers' leaders on Thursday.
"We have called a meeting with farmers tomorrow and let's see to what extent issues can be resolved," Tomar said.
He told the farmers that the laws are in the farmers interest and the reforms have come after a long wait.
"But if they have any objection to it then we are ready to address their concerns," Tomar added.
On Tuesday, a meeting of the farmers delegation with the government remained inconclusive. The farmers will again meet with the government representatives on Thursday morning.
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was apprised of the farmers demand by Tomar and Union Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal about Tuesday's parleys they had with the leaders of farmers at Vigyan Bhavan.
The farmers have been sitting on protest for the last seven days at Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders. Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu border, while several other groups have blocked the entry at the Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri, the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border and the Delhi-UP Chilla border.
