UGEAC 2020: Download Seat Allotment Order (1st Round) Here

BCECE had also made active on its official website the link to download UGEAC Allotment Order

Thursday December 3, 2020 3:22 PM, ummid.com News Network

UGEAC Allotment 2020

UGEAC Seat Allotment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2020.

UGEAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2020 - Direct Lick to check

  1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGEAC 2020 First Round".
  3. Log-in using UGEAC ID and Password or JEE Main Application No.
  4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
  5. Click on SUbmit Button to complete Choice Filling.

Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from 02.12.2020 to 06.12.2020

Candidates who are allotted seats in first round of engineering counselling should proceed for 6. documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) from 03.12.2020 to 06.12.2020.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration and Choice Filling for Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling [UGEAC] 2020 from Nov 22.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and have also cleared JEE Main eligible for UGEAC 2020. The last date of registration and choice filling was Nov 28.

BCECE UGEAC 2020 Counselling - Important Dates

1. 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 02.12.2020

2. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): 02.12.2020 to 06.12.2020

3. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 03.12.2020 to 06.12.2020

4. 2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 09.12.2020

5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 09.12.2020 to 12.12.2020

6. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 10.12.2020 to 12.12.2020

7. 3rd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date:15.12.2020


