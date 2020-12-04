UGMAC 2020 Seat Allotment Letter - Direct Link to Download

UGMAC Seat Allotment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH.
BCECE has also made active on its official website the link to download UGMAC 2020 Seat Allotment Letter (Order) of first round.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from 04.12.2020 to 08.12.2020
Candidates who are allotted seats in first round of Bihar MBBS and BDS counselling should proceed for Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) from 05.12.2020 to 09.12.2020.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online Registration and Choice Filling for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2020) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH from Nov 29.
The seat allotment result was scheduled to be published in Nov. The original was however revised and the list is published today.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) exam and have also cleared JEE Main eligible for UGEAC 2020. The last date of registration and choice filling was Nov 28.
1. 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 04.12.2020
2. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (1st Round): 04.12.2020 to 08.12.2020
3. Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 05.12.2020 to 09.12.2020
4. 2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment result publication date: 14.12.2020
5. Downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification andChoice Upgradation (2nd Round) : 14.12.2020 to 16.12.2020
6. Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 15.12.2020 to 16.12.2020
