DTE MAH Polytechnic 2020 CAP Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

(Latest Update) - In a revised CAP Round 1 notification dated Dec 16 and released on its website, DTE Maharashtra said Post SSC Diploma 1st Allotment result 2020 will be published on December 18, and not today.
DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 1 Allotment 2020: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Wednesday December 16, 2020 the result of CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2020-21.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra had not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of CAP Round 1 result. However since, last date for Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form is extended up to 5.00 PM on December 16, the result will be hence published any time by today evening.
Display of Final Merit List: December 12, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 16, 2020.
Reporting to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 17 to 18, 2020.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: December 17 to 19, 2020. up to 05:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 20, 2020.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP RoundII through candidate's Login by the Candidate: December 21 to 22, 2020.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 24, 2020.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma Final Merit List on December 12. It had earlier published Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I and Provisional Merit List on Dec 07, 2020.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
