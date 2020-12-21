FYJC Admission 2020: Special Round Schedule

FYJC Admission 2020 Special Round: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started from Sunday December 20, 2020 filling and updating of Class 11th, FYJC Admission Part 2 form and editing of Part 1 for Special Round through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The last date of Part 1 edit and Part 2 Choice and Option fillind for FYJC Special Round is December 22, candidates should note.
Maharashtra education department had on Sunday released the Special Round Schedule for admission in first year junior college i.e. class 11 admission for the year 2021-22.
Display of vacancy list for Special Round (including all Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Colleges) - December 20.
Application form (Part-1) edit and Choice filling / updating of option form (Part-2) for Special Round: Dec 20 to 22 till 05:00 pm
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for the Round Admissions: December 24, 2020 at 11:00 am
Confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: From Dec 24 to 26 till 06:00 pm
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website.(06:00 PM To 08:00 PM): Dec 26.
Display of vacancy list after completion of Special Round 1: December 27.
School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had released on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in on December 5 Round 2 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Pune.
FYJC 2020 admission process was earlier put on hold because of SC order on Maratha quota.
It was resumed and restarted with the release of round 2 shedule and consequent activities beginning November 25.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website using the link: 11thadmission.org.in.
