FYJC Admission 2020 Restarts - Latest Update

FYJC Admission 2020 Round 2: Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has resumed from today FYJC 2020 (Class 11) admission which was stopped about two months ago following SC verdict on Maratha quota.
In a notification dated Nov 25, Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) said Vacancy List for Regular Admission Round II (including Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Collegesand SEBC seats converted to General) will be displayed on Nov 26 at 10:00 am.
As per the FYJC Round 2 Revised Schedule released today, 26th Nov 05:00 pm to 1st Dec 11:55 pm are reserved for:
1. Provision for students (who had selected SEBC category earlier) to select new category other than SEBC.
2. Application form (Part-1) Edit and Choice Filling / Updating of option form (Part-2) for for Regular Round-II will start.
3. Verification of Form by Guidance Centre / Secondary Schools as per the guidelines issued earlier.
4. New students can also submit their Part-1 & 2 Forms during this period.
5. Application for Management or Minority Quota can be submitted to respective Jr. Colleges.
6. Application Form Part-1Filling will be closed.
"In view of the delayed admission process due to stay on SEBC reservation by the Supreme Court of India, students whose admission was rejected or cancelled, and got 1st preference but not taken admission during Round-1, are also be allowed to participate in this round", Maharashtra education department said.
"FYJC Round 2 allotment result will be displayed on December 5 at 11:00 am. From Dec 5 to 12, 2020, students should confirm or cancel the seat allotted to them", the department said.
"Students who have been allotted to first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted Jr. College", the department said.
"If such students failed to take admission or rejected, they will be blocked for further Regular Rounds, and will be considered only during the Special Round", the department said.
FYJC Admission this year for Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur that started in August was put on hold following a SC order regarding reservation in government jobs and education to the Maratha community.
Following the SC order, FYJC Merit List 2 i.e. Second Round Allocation List of FYJC Admission 2020-21, scheduled to release on September 09, was put on hold.
About 04 lakh students in Maharashtra six cities - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad have applied for FYJC admission using the official portal 11thadmission.org.in. Of them some 2.4 lakh students are from Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas alone.
Of nearly 04 lakh students who have applied for FYJC Class 11 admission, over 78,000 have already confirmed their admission in Zero Round conducted for various quota admission – including management, minority and in-house students.
