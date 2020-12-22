AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: Registration for Round 2 starts

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round 2: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started through its official website aaccc.gov.in from today i.e. Tuesday December 22, 2020 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2.
Registration for Round 2: From December 22 to 26, 2020.
Choice filling and locking: December 27, 2020.
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: December 30, 2020.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoepathy (AYUSH).
AACCC had published on December 4 result of round 1 allotment and seat matrix for first year admission in BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses.
Students participating in Round 2 will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from December 31, 2020 to January 09, 2021.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on January 13, 2021. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on January 20, 2021.
