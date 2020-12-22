KEA DCET 2020 Round 1 Choice Filling starts

KEA Diploma CET 2020 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has activated the link on its official website kea.kar.nic.in for Choice Filling, Payment of fees and Admission Order download for DCET 2020 First Allotment from today i.e. Tuesday Dec 22.
Candidates allotted seats in first round of Diploma counselling should note that they have to complete choice filling between Dec 21 to 23, 2020.
The link for Choice Filling, Payment of fees and Admission Order is activated after the release of seat allotment result.
Candidates are advised to save your entered options using 'Save & Submit' button and also take a print out for your reference. "Please do not leave the option entry portal without proper logout. Always click 'Logout' link to logout", KEA said.
The KEA had released on December 21 the result of first round of seat allotment on its official website.
KEA had on December 16 released DCET 2020 Mock Allotment result and cutoff. The result was published based on merit and on the options entered by the candidates.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts Diploma Common Entrance Test for admission to 2nd Year / 3rd Semester Engineering Courses and for first year Architecture courses under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Colleges from the year 2012-13 in the state of Karnataka.
Candidates have to appear for the Diploma Common Entrance Test-2020 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to become eligible for admission to these courses.
The candidates seeking admission only to B. Architecture course need not have to appear for Diploma Common Entrance Test-2020 conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority.
But, they need to have valid NATA score become eligible for admission to First year/First Semester B. Architecture course and should apply for DCET-2020.
