Kerala BDS Mop-up Round 2020 Allotment - Direct Link

KEAM Kerala NEET UG 2020 Mop-up Round Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) is set to publish on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday December 22 Mop-up Round Allotment for First Year admission in Dental (BDS) course.
CEE Kerala had earlier said that the Mop-up round allotment to BDS course will be published on the KEAM official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in on 22.12.2020 on the basis of option registration done till December 20.
Candidates should note that KEAM Kerala will publish today Mop-up round allotment for BDS course. Mop up Allotment result for MBBS (Medical) was released on December 20.
"Vacancies in BDS course that may arise in various Government/Self Financing Dental Colleges after the second phase of allotment will be filled through two phases of mop up counselling", CEE Kerala said.
"Based on the online options received up to 20.12.2020, 10.00 am the first phase Mop Up allotment will be published on 22.12.2020", CEE Kerala said.
"Candidates who receive allotment in this phase shall have to take a printout of their allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee (if applicable) paya-ble to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment on any date from 23.12.2020 to 28.12.2020, 4 pm", it added.
"After remitting the fee/balance fee (if applicable), the candidates should join the course/college allotted before 4 pm on 28.12.2020", CEE Kerala said.
