Syrian Engineer who designed Holy Kaaba door dies in Germany

Dubai: Syrian Engineer Muneer Sarri Al Jundi, who designed the door of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, died in Stuttgart, Southern Germany Saturday.
The Holy Kaaba door has seen changes several times in the past. The latest door of the Holy Kaaba was designed during the reign of the late King Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz (1975 to 1982).
Al Jundi, who was born in Homs, used 280kg of pure gold in designing the door of the Holy Kaaba, which is located at the centre of Mecca’s Grand Mosque, according to a report by Gulf News.
The door was installed in 1978. Al Jundi was assigned to design the door of Kaaba due to his expert craftsmanship.
Holy Kaaba in Makkah is considered the most sacred site by Muslims across the world. It is where Muslims worldwide face while performing daily prayers five times a day.
The story of designing the Kaaba door dates back to 1976, when the late King Khalid offered prayers at the Grand Mosque after which he commissioned designing the door of the Kaaba and directed that it be made of pure gold.
The door was designed by Al Jundi in the factory of Sheikh Mahmoud Badr, one of the great goldsmiths in Makkah at that time.
Engineer Al Jundi also had the honour of having his name inscribed on the door of Kaaba as a designer.
The door is three metres high, two metres wide and half a metre deep. It consists of two rudders and a base made of Thailand’s Maca Moong wood, the most expensive wood in the world. Lines engraved on the door were made by Sheikh Abdul Rahim Bukhari.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.