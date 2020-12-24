Maharashtra 1st yr Engineering Admission 2020: Last date extended

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) Admission 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended till December 30, 2020 Registration, Application Form Submission and Confirmation for Admission to First Year Engineering (FE) in B.E./B.Tech courses.
The last date of registration for Maharashtra FE admission 2020 was originally fixed as December 15. It was later extended till December 22, and now till December 30, as per the latest notification and revised schedule released today.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2020.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2020 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2020 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2020 IDs.
5. Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
1. Click here to go to official website: fe2020.mahacet.org.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2020 or not.
4. Use MHT-CET 2020 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use JEE Main 2020 IDs.
5. Follow the instruction and complete the registration.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 30, 2020.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): December 9 to 30, 2020.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: Dec 9 to 31, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: January 02, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: January 03 to 04, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode.: Dec 9 to 31, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: January 02, 2021.
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: January 03 to 04, 2021.
Display of the Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: January 06, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: January 06, 2021.
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: January 07 to 09, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: January 13, 2021.
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: January 14 to 16, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on January 17, 2021. Online submission for FE Admission Round 2 Counselling will start on January 18, 2021.
Candidates should note that admission in BE or BTech first year under graduate course is done based on MHT CET or JEE Main Paper 1 score. A candidate willing to take admisison in Engineering course should clear one of the two entrance tests.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.