UP MBBS, BDS Mop-up Round 2020 Merit List - Direct Link

UP NEET UG Mop up Round 2020: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has published on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. December 24 UP NEET UG 2020 Mop Round Merit List for admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS).
According to UPNEET UG Mop up Revised schedule 2020 released by the Director General Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, UPNEET UG On the Spot Admission for Mop-up round in government and government aided colleges will be done on December 26, 2020.
Mop up round allotment and admission in private medical colleges (MBBS) in Uttar Pradesh will be done on December 27 and 28, 2020.
Mop up round allotment for private dental colleges (BDS) in Uttar Pradesh will be held on December 29 and 30, 2020.
Students should take admission in the allotted college on the spot.
Candidates should note that UP NEET UG Mop up round will be held at Kalam Centre of KGMU, Lucknow.
Candidates should pay Rs.1000 as Mop up round fee and also make DD for security money. Candidates should note that Security Money should be in the form of Bank Draft in the name of Director General, Medical Education & Training, U.P. payable at Lucknow.
The amount of Security Money is Rs. 30,000 for Govt MBBS colleges, Rs.200,000 for private medical MBBS colleges and Rs.100,000 for Dental Colleges.
Mop up round is conducted for the seats remained vacant after first and second round of UP NEET UG Medical Counselling. The DGME UP had released the First Round Allotment result on November 11. It released the Second Round Allotment result on December 16, 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.