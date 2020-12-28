AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2020: Round 2 Registration starts

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is starting from today i.e. Monday December 28, 2020 Online Registration for Round 2 for the students who wish to participate in All India Quota (AIQ) 15% seats for BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses under AYUSH.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on Saturday released the notification for AIQ 15% Round 2 Counselling of AYUSH courses that included BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will release today after 05:00 pm seat matirx and vacant seat status for round 2 on its website.
Publication of Seat Matrix: December 28 after 05:00 pm
Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: December 28 to 31, 2020 up to 11.59.
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 29 to January 3, 2021.
Publication of combined Registered Candidates List: January 1, 2021.
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: January 5, 2021.
Candidates registered for Round-1 need NOT register again.
However choice filled during Round-1 will be NULL & VOID. Choice of Round-1 will not be considered under any circumstances.
Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the following groups.
All eligible candidates who desire to take part in second round of online allotment will have to submit fresh choices during choice submission period and lock the choices during period of locking.
Once a candidate joins second round seat from minimum 15% All India Quota, he/she will not be allowed to vacate from allotted 2nd round seat. However, if a candidate is allotted a seat in Second Round in AIQ, but have not joined it, he/she can exit without joining the allotted seat to participate in other counselling rounds.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released on December 09, 2020 Round 1 Selection List (Seat Allotment Result) of All India Quota (AIQ) 15% in Maharashtra for admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released on December 06, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for All India Quota (AIQ) 15% admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
The 125-page Merit List containing the names of 5,247 students is in PDF and can be accessed on the website.
