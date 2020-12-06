logo
AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2020 Merit List Maharashtra - Link to Check

Sunday December 6, 2020 8:53 AM, ummid.com News Network

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Sunday December 06, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for All India Quota (AIQ) 15% admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.

Maharashtra CET Cell has been given the responsibility to conduct the Counselling for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats in Private Unaided Institute for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses of the State of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21.

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Maharashtra Merit List - Direct Link to Check

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
  2. Click on "AIQ NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2020"
  3. The Merit List should open in PDF.
  4. Check your name and other details.

Maharashtra CET Cell in AIQ BAMS Counselling 2020 schedule said the Merit List will be released today i.e. Sunday December 06 at 08:00 am.

Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on November 27 released the notification for admission in AIQ 15% seats in AYUSH courses that included BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.

The CET Cell had also released on the website Seat Matrix for AIQ Quota (15%) in Unaided, Private, Minority Colleges.

Seats under all India Quota will be open in nature and there shall not be any requirement for domicile in a particular State/UT or passing of 10+2 in a particular State/UT.

AIQ BAMS, BUMS Counselling Schedule - Important Dates

Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.

Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.

Publication of Provisional Merit List forBAMS/ BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.

Declaration of selection list of 1st Round forBAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.

As per the notification, states / UTs counselling authority are reuired to conduct two rounds for all India quota Private seats. After two rounds, in case of vacancy, vacant seats shall be converted into the State/UT Quota.


