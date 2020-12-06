AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2020 Merit List Maharashtra - Link to Check

AIQ BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Counselling 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Sunday December 06, 2020 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for All India Quota (AIQ) 15% admission in BUMS, BAMS and BHMS courses run by AYUSH.
Maharashtra CET Cell has been given the responsibility to conduct the Counselling for admission in All India Quota (AIQ) (15%) Seats in Private Unaided Institute for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses of the State of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-21.
Maharashtra CET Cell in AIQ BAMS Counselling 2020 schedule said the Merit List will be released today i.e. Sunday December 06 at 08:00 am.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier on November 27 released the notification for admission in AIQ 15% seats in AYUSH courses that included BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.
The CET Cell had also released on the website Seat Matrix for AIQ Quota (15%) in Unaided, Private, Minority Colleges.
Seats under all India Quota will be open in nature and there shall not be any requirement for domicile in a particular State/UT or passing of 10+2 in a particular State/UT.
Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.
Publication of Provisional Merit List forBAMS/ BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round forBAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.
Online Registration and Payment of Registration Fees (Rs.2000/-) Through Online Payment Gateway for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses: Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2020.
Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Nov 29 to Dec 7, 2020.
Publication of Provisional Merit List forBAMS/ BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: Dec 6, 2020.
Declaration of selection list of 1st Round forBAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses Only: December 9, 2020.
As per the notification, states / UTs counselling authority are reuired to conduct two rounds for all India quota Private seats. After two rounds, in case of vacancy, vacant seats shall be converted into the State/UT Quota.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.