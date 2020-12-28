FYJC Special Round 2020 Allotment - How and Where to Check

FYJC Admission 2020: School Education Department Maharashtra is scheduled to release today i.e. Monday December 28 FYJC Special Round 2020 Allotment, also known as Class 11 admission allotment, results on the official websites.
FYJC Admission process is conducted online in six cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati. The allotment result of the six cities will be published on six different websites.
1. Click here to go to official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Choose region from the list given on right side-bar of the home page.
3. Log-in using User name and password.
4. Click on the given link to check the details of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that the Maharashtra Education Department also informs the students about their allotment by sending SMS.
Display of vacancy list for Special Round (including all Quota seats surrendered by Jr. Colleges) - December 20, 2020.
Application form (Part-1) edit and Choice filling / updating of option form (Part-2) for Special Round: Dec 20 to 27 till 11:55 pm
Display of Jr. College Allotment List for the Round Admissions: December 28, 2020 at 05:00 pm
Confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: From Dec 29 to 31 till 06:00 pm
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website.(06:00 PM To 08:00 PM): Dec 31.
Display of vacancy list after completion of Special Round 1: January 01, 2021.
School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had released on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in on December 5 Round 2 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Pune.
FYJC 2020 admission process was earlier put on hold because of SC order on Maratha quota.
It was resumed and restarted with the release of round 2 shedule and consequent activities beginning November 25.
